GOP officials say they want to 'rescind' their vote to certify Detroit's results

The two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers want to "rescind" their votes to certify the presidential results from the county, the largest in Michigan and home to the city of Detroit, even though the board has already certified the results.

They both sent sworn affidavits to the county's attorney disavowing their previous votes to certify. But given that the deadline for county certification has already passed, it is unclear what legal remedy or legitimate argument these two Republican officials can make to formally rescind their votes and undo the certification.

Republican Chair Monica Palmer and Republican board member William Hartmann had initially voted against certification during their Tuesday night meeting, leaving the board in a 2-2 deadlock. After hours of public pressure and complaints that they were brazenly disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of voters from the majority-Black city of Detroit, the Republicans changed their votes and the certification passed unanimously.