GOP negotiator: Senators ditch tougher IRS enforcement as way to pay for bipartisan infrastructure plan

CNN reported earlier this month that it's unclear exactly how much could be raised and how much it would cost to increase enforcement. The latest IRS report available says that nearly 84% of federal taxes are paid voluntarily and on time, leaving $441 billion uncollected. After late payments are made and enforcement actions taken, the gap narrows to $381 billion, according to the report.

But that's based on tax years 2011, 2012, and 2013 and IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig told lawmakers earlier this year that he believes the tax gap could be much bigger now -- up to a massive $1 trillion a year.

President Joe Biden had supported tougher IRS enforcement and his administration has put the figure somewhere in the middle. A recent Treasury analysis found that the tax gap totaled nearly $600 billion in 2019 and could rise to about $7 trillion over the next decade if left unaddressed -- roughly equal to 15% of taxes owed.

Portman, who told Bash that the group of senators working on the package are meeting again on Sunday to work through its details, criticized what he called the "arbitrary deadline" for the bill set by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat.