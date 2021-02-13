GOP lawmaker tied to surprise call for witnesses in Trump impeachment trial has broken with party before

Herrera Beutler has served Washington's 3rd Congressional District since 2011 and has held onto her seat for the past decade, being reelected to a sixth term in 2020. She worked as a staffer for Washington GOP Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and she also served in Washington's state House for about three years before being elected to Congress at the age of 31.

As a young mother and one of the few women in the Republican conference -- and one of the even fewer Republican women of color in Congress -- Herrera Beutler has championed maternal care and children health care issues and co-founded the Maternity Care Caucus, focused on pushing legislation to help mothers.

She sponsored two pieces of legislation -- both signed into law -- to prevent maternal mortalities and provide children with "medically complex" conditions on Medicaid with improved access to care and treatments. Another measure she backed required the Transportation Security Administration to better accommodate parents traveling with breast milk and feeding equipment.