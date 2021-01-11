GOP lawmaker 'strongly considering' impeachment: Trump is 'no longer qualified to hold that office'

Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer said Monday evening he is "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Donald Trump following last week's riot at the US Capitol, assessing that the President is "no longer qualified to hold that office."

"I would prefer that we have a more fulsome investigation into what happened. Most of what I know about January 6 came either from personal experience or from Twitter. But at the end of the day, I think it is obvious that the President is no longer qualified to hold that office," Meijer told CNN's Erin Burnett on "Out Front."

Pressed on whether he'd made a definitive decision on impeachment, Meijer maintained that he will "wait to see the additional evidence presented, but again, this is something we're strongly considering."

His pointed comments came the same day Democrats formally introduced their impeachment resolution, charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" as they race toward making him the first president in history to be impeached twice. The chamber will vote on the resolution Wednesday.