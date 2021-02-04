GOP lawmaker: McCarthy 'needs to stand for truth'

Kinzinger said he would vote to remove Greene of her committee assignments unless she denounces her views publicly and said he wished the vote "was something that we didn't have to do because it would have been done by our side."

"I intend to vote for it. The only thing that could change is if today she comes out and publicly shows you know that she has moved on, contriteness," he said. "If she does that publicly today, you know, then I reserve the right to vote against the resolution on the floor."

Kinzinger, who voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump, also defended fellow Republican, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who kept her House GOP leadership position after the party conference voted Wednesday night not to remove her after her support for impeachment. Asked about reports that he "unleashed hell" on McCarthy for spending more time defending Greene than Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney during the meeting, Kinzinger wouldn't go into details but said, "Was I disappointed in the level of defense of her? Absolutely."

He also called the conference meeting "an embarrassment" and said Greene receiving a standing ovation during the meeting "was disappointing by factor of a thousand."