GOP irked after last-ditch attempt fails to deter Biden push for quick passage of Covid relief plan

But Republicans, still irked by the lack of progress in the short-lived bipartisan talks, see a President who is hamstrung by both White House staff and Democrats in Congress whom they believe have far less interest in working with the GOP and seem more willing to advance their agenda without regard for the minority party. Republicans' argument: Biden seems willing to cut a deal but won't do so because of pressure from the people around him.

"He seemed more willing than his staff to negotiate," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican, who met with Biden and a group of GOP senators earlier this month.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says that's the message that Republican senators who have negotiated with Biden have left with him as well.

"Our members who were in the meeting felt that the President seemed more interested in that than his staff did -- or that it seems like the Democratic leadership in the House and Senate are," McConnell said earlier this month.

White House officials have pushed back on the notion that Biden's aides are reining him in from pursuing a more bipartisan approach to Covid relief, and the President himself told Collins and other Republicans during the Oval Office meeting their proposal was lacking.