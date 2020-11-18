GOP congressman says colleagues are 'waiting' on Trump to accept election results before recognizing Biden

Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Wednesday said he believes his Republican colleagues are "waiting" until President Donald Trump "comes to terms" with the fact that he lost the presidential election before they openly recognize Joe Biden as the next president.

Asked by CNN's John Berman on "New Day" when his colleagues would openly say it's time for the "ascertainment" of election results, a move by General Services Administration administrator Emily W. Murphy that would officially begin the transition process, the Illinois Republican said, "I think it's just a matter of a lot of people waiting out until, you know, the President comes to terms with this."

"Look, we all believe that every vote should count and we all believe that in this election, every lawsuit that's legitimate could be, you know, gone through," Kinzinger said. "But we have a tradition in this country of looking at the results, congratulating the President-elect, starting the transition process and going forward ... that is essential to the passage and the strength and the survival of democracy."