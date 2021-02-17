GOP chaos -- and toxic Trump -- are a big boon to Democrats

The acquittal of Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial speaks volumes about the moral fiber of the Republican senators who refused to abandon him. Even more, it shows how the former President, despite his political toxicity, still has a stranglehold on the Republican Party.

This should be an electoral bonanza for Democrats in the months and years to come.

And make no mistake, Trump is toxic.

He lost reelection decisively -- by more than seven million votes overall and by a big margin in the Electoral College. In early January, he was a pivotal factor in the two Georgia runoff election losses that cost Republicans the Senate. And don't forget Trump was also the reason Republicans lost control of the House in 2018.