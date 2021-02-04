GOP base rewards Trump loyalists with campaign cash and media appearances

"They don't even realize they're helping me. I'm pretty amazed at how dumb they are," Greene told The Washington Examiner.

"I think it's going to give me more time on my hands, I think, which is fantastic because then I can gain more support, I can help really get Republicans running in these primaries and elections in 2022," she said.

Her comments came days after she said she had spoken on the phone with Trump, tweeting that she was "so grateful for (Trump's) support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First."

Trump is poised to play a major role in Republican politics -- backing supporters and settling scores with intra-party rivals like Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who refused to back Trump's lies about voter fraud -- if he wants to do so. His Save America political action committee raised more than $30 million in the final weeks of 2020, its most recent filings show.

Before congressional primaries can take shape, most states will redraw their congressional district lines -- potentially altering the trajectories of some key races.