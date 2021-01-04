Google workers have formed the company's first-ever union

"You have to organize one-to-one, in sort of a very cloak-and-dagger way," he told CNN Business, "meeting with people, broaching the subject carefully, being really thoughtful about who we tell what, when, and really only reaching out based on their personal relationships, the people that we see being publicly upset about issues."

While the pandemic made it more challenging to hold those meetings face-to-face, he said, the shift to remote work, in some ways, made it easier to organize.

"Video calls are a fantastic one-to-one mechanism," Gainer-Dewar said. "And the fact that we're not having it in the office takes us out from under the all-seeing eye of a company like Google."

Unions can be federally certified when a majority of a workplace votes to support one in an election held by the National Labor Relations Board. Alternatively, according to the NLRB, a union can be voluntarily recognized by an employer if enough workers indicate they would like the union to negotiate on their behalf.