Golf pro Gene Siller killed and 2 others found dead at Georgia golf course

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed golf professional Gene Siller at a country club north of Atlanta on Saturday.

Cobb County police responded to a report of a person shot around 2:20 p.m. and found Siller on the green of the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, according to a news release from the police department.

Siller, who was a club employee, was found unresponsive with an "apparent gunshot wound to the head" and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect had driven to the green in a white Ram 3500 pickup truck and shot 41-year-old Siller when he went to see what was going on, a member of the club told CNN affiliate WXIA. The suspect then fled, WXIA reported.

Police discovered the truck still on the green and found the bodies of two men in the bed of the truck, the release said. Both victims also suffered apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.