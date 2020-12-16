Glimmers of progress in stimulus negotiations as Trump's election sideshow drags on

With an overarching price tag of around $900 billion, the package is expected to include an additional $300 a week in jobless benefits and $330 billion for small business loans, as well as for critically needed funds for schools and vaccine distribution throughout the country.

Members are weighing whether to issue a new round of stimulus checks to Americans, $600 per individual, an amount that some progressive members, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, view as insufficient.

Sanders, who wants to see $1,200 in stimulus checks, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Wednesday night that the overall $900 billion figure for the package is "much too low" and what is in the bill is "good, but it's not enough."

"When you ask people on the street 'What is the most important thing the government can do in this terrible, terrible moment?' They will say, 'Give us some help. We need some help right now to pay the bills,'" Sanders said on "The Situation Room." "That is what we are trying to do."

The Vermont senator said members should not go home until the deal is completed: "We cannot go back to our families when so many families in this country are hurting right now. We've got to get this done."