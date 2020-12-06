Giuliani hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

"It was reckless and irresponsible for the Georgia Senate Republicans to hold an in-person hearing without requiring masks and social distancing during a pandemic. Clearly the COVID risk from (Giuliani) and team, who have been attending hearings maskless all around the country, was high and they willingly endangered all of us to pander to Trump," Parent said in a statement emailed to CNN Sunday.

She added, "Mayor Giuliani's blatant disregard for public safety measures in this pandemic is irresponsible and puts Georgians in danger."

Latest positive test in Trump orbit

The Trump campaign said in a statement late Sunday night that Giuliani tested negative twice "immediately preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia" last week. The campaign added that Giuliani did not experience any symptoms or test positive for Covid-19 until more than 48 hours after his return. The former New York mayor had been interviewed on Fox News via satellite hours before Trump announced his diagnosis Sunday afternoon.