Girlfriend of Nashville bomber told police in 2019 he was building explosives in an RV, records show

CNN has reached out to Throckmorton for comment about his account -- first reported by the Tennessean -- but has not yet heard back.

In the course of their several attempts to enter the home, Warner would not open the door for police, a statement from the department said, and as there was no evidence of a crime, they had no authority to enter.

MNPD asked the FBI to check its databases for records of Warner and none were found, the FBI confirmed in a statement to CNN.

On Monday, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director David Rausch said Warner, 63, had not previously been on law enforcement's radar.

Days left of sifting through the crime scene

The explosion Friday outside an AT&T transmission building in Nashville damaged more than 40 buildings and injured at least eight people.

Investigators positively identified Warner by comparing DNA from the scene to that on gloves and a hat from a vehicle he owned, Rausch said. The motive for the explosion is still unknown.