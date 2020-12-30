Girlfriend of Nashville bomber told police in 2019 he was building explosives in an RV, records show

CNN has reached out to Throckmorton for comment about his account -- first reported by the Tennessean -- but has not yet heard back.

An officer observed Warner's home for several days, but found no evidence of bomb making, according to Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake. It would have required a sign of a crime being committed, or that a bomb was being made, to obtain a legal search warrant or subpoena, Drake said.

"I believe officers did everything they could legally. Maybe we could have followed up more -- hindsight is 20/20," Drake said. "The officers did not have probable cause to get a search warrant. There was a call for service on a lady who had two guns, who needed care, and so we, you know, she needed some assistance. There was nothing else there to say OK, yeah -- you have to have probable cause."

An officer asked Throckmorton over the phone whether he could look inside the RV behind the home. The attorney told the officer Warren "did not care for police" and "I'm not going to be able to let y'all do that," according to Drake.

Throckmorton denied those claims in an interview with CNN affiliate WTVF.