Gillibrand calls on Schumer to bring vote on bill to change how military sexual assault cases are prosecuted

The differing intraparty views on the issue were in full view Sunday, with Gillibrand taking aim at Reed's position by arguing his narrowly defined change would set up two unequal justice systems within the military.

"His insistence on narrowing this bill to one crime -- the crime of sexual assault -- you're going to basically break apart the criminal justice system within the military. You're going to create one set of justice for one set of plaintiffs and defendants and the rest for everybody else. It's not fair," she told Tapper.

"Women will use this court. It will become a pink court and destabilize and make, unfortunately, a mockery of the entire criminal justice system," Gillibrand said, noting that while men also experience sexual assault within the military, they're less likely to come forward with claims.

CNN has reached out to Reed's office for comment on Gillibrand's remarks.

The bill, which was originally introduced by Gillibrand, Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa and others, would also take preventatives measures, including increasing training for all members of the military from ROTC to enlisted officers, as well as criminal investigators and military prosecutors, so they have the tools they need to work on sexual assault and domestic violence cases.