Get ready to watch Georgia count, again

Gabriel Sterling, the administrator of Georgia's election systems, said at a news conference Monday that the best thing for people frustrated by the presidential results would be to vote Tuesday.

"If you're a Georgia voter, if you want your values reflected by your elected officials, I strongly beg and encourage you: Go vote tomorrow. Do not let anybody discourage you. Do not self-suppress your own vote. Do not make a self-fulfilling prophecy out of doing this. Don't let anybody steal your vote that way," Sterling said. "That's what's happening if you self-suppress: You are taking away your important voice from this election."

So much rests on the outcomes in Georgia

The economy. The size and scope of recovery efforts will be shaped by who controls the Senate. Democratic wins would likely mean more from the government, writes CNN's Matt Egan.

"A sweep by Democrats would open the door to more powerful fiscal stimulus that the shaky economy may very well need. But it would also raise the risk of corporate tax hikes that investors despise."