'Get a shot and have a beer': Biden's new glass-half-full strategy woos vaccine skeptics

Former President Donald Trump won all but seven of the 50 counties with the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated adults in the country in the last election, according to a CNN Politics analysis of May 20 data from the CDC. The analysis does not include data from nine states (Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia) where less than 85% of the vaccination records had valid information about a person's county of residence or the CDC otherwise had incomplete data.

With that in mind, it was notable that Biden argued that getting a shot was not a partisan act.

"The science was done under Democratic and Republican administrations. Matter of fact, the first vaccines were authorized under a Republican President and widely developed by a Democratic President," he said.