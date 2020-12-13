Germany to go into national lockdown over Christmas to stem surge in Covid-19 cases

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has pledged economic help for all businesses affected by the lockdown.

On Sunday, Germany recorded 20,200 new coronavirus infections -- 2,000 more than Sunday last week -- according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country's agency for disease control. The overall infection number stands at 1,320,716. The death toll rose by 321 to 21,787, data showed.

Earlier in the week, the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg said it was introducing a curfew -- starting on Saturday and lasting until January 10 -- where people will only be allowed to leave the house for work and medical appointments, state premier Winfried Kretschmann said in a press briefing.

Meanwhile, in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, the maximum number permitted to meet in public and private spaces has been reduced from ten people to five people from two households, according to state premier President Daniel Günther.

In a cabinet meeting on Friday, it was announced the federal state of Thuringia would close retail stories from December 19 and students would shift to online learning from December 21 as part of the new restrictions, while, earlier this week, it was announced German states of Saxony and Bavaria would move to tougher lockdown measures.

Nadine Schmidt and Zahid Mahmood contributed reporting. Amy Woodyatt wrote from London.