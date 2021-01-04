Georgia's secretary of state remains under enormous political pressure from his fellow Republicans

Raffensperger's moves on mail-in ballots have also drawn the ire of many state Republicans. In March, at the beginning of the pandemic, his office mailed out nearly 7 million absentee ballot applications to registered voters unsolicited, catching many of the state's Republican leaders off guard.

His decision to alter the signature-matching rules for absentee ballots also became fodder for Republicans, including Trump, who say he made it easier for mail-in ballots to be accepted -- and that that could help Democrats.

As Raffensperger tried to administer an election in the middle of the pandemic -- anticipating more mail-in absentee ballots than ever before -- his actions did not inspire confidence among many state Republicans, according to the former Georgia GOP official.

The former official told CNN Raffensperger failed to communicate effectively. "You're in an environment where people are on edge," the former official said. "There's this large number of mail-in ballots, and now it's on the strength of those ballots [that Biden wins]."

Raffensperger has continued to defend his performance and remains committed to the idea that the election was conducted fairly and offered a warning to those who charged otherwise without evidence.

"I think that we really need to be mindful about what we say to people, that we don't really need to spin people up," he told CNN in November. "We just have not found anything that was system-wide, systemic, that rose to the level that would actually overturn the results we have today that Vice President Biden has carried the state of Georgia."