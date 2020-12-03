Georgia's Republican secretary of state says faith and past personal tragedies helped him weather the difficult election season

And though Raffensperger has been steadfast in his support of Trump and has said repeatedly he wishes the President won his state, his public rebuke of Trump's fraud claims have led the President to publicly criticize him, declaring last month that he's an "enemy of the people" and writing on Twitter that Raffensperger is "a so-called Republican (RINO)," or Republican in name only.

Beyond the post-election political fallout, Raffensperger and his wife have also received death threats.

"Tricia got the first ones. For some reason they targeted her. I think the first one was 'tell Brad to step down,' you know, and that type of thing," he said. "But then they've just really, you know, ramped up, and then went to stage two, and they just got vulgar and rude."

He continued: "Then I got stuff, you know insulting me. And also, you know, you know threats in it.."

Pressed by Walker on his continued support for Trump given the fact that the threats are said to have been bolstered following the President's criticism, Raffensperger pointed to his political philosophy. He demurred when asked if he thought the President shares his values of civility, compassion and integrity, saying simply: "Well, I really don't know. I just know that at the end of the day, my job is managing myself."