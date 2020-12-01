Georgia's lieutenant governor joins state GOP officials in rejecting Trump's 'misinformation'

Duncan also urged the President and Republicans to "redirect their post-election approach," warning of the challenges of not doing so.

"I think short term we run the risk of alienating voters for our Senate race that is coming upon us for Sen. Loeffler and Sen. Perdue. And we need them," he said. "And long term, I think we hurt the brand of our Republican Party, which is certainly bigger than one person long term ... As Americans we need to see leaders that inspire us and not talk down."

Duncan also indicated he will not join Trump and Vice President Mike Pence when they visit Georgia this weekend to campaign for Loeffler and Perdue, telling Camerota, "I've got a full day on Saturday."

"I'm not even sure of the President's travel descriptions. But I wish him the best of luck down here and certainly hope he's able to get voters to turn out for Sen. Loeffler and Sen. Perdue," said Duncan, adding that he was not sure if Kemp would attend.