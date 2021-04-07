Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Giuliani's false fraud claims helped lead to restrictive voting law

Georgia GOP officials who helped thwart Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's election results have supported some components of the new legislation while panning other aspects of it, particularly the efforts to rein in the secretary of state's authorities.

"The secretary of state did a great job. I think that was one of the parts, too, that concerned me about the final passage of the law, which ultimately was a culmination of Democratic and Republican ideas," Duncan told CNN.

"But some of the punitive, you know, responses to taking Raffensperger off that elections board was just trying to tip their hat to Donald Trump, and I just didn't think that was a necessary step."

As for Giuliani, he is likely to face additional scrutiny from the Atlanta-area district attorney. While the crux of Willis' investigation is Trump's efforts to meddle in the state's election, she is also examining Trump allies who may have assisted him in those efforts. One area Willis is exploring: whether Giuliani may have violated the law by making false statements in front of the state legislature, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

Willis is also expected to request additional information from Duncan, who received a document preservation request from her office earlier this year. The request noted that no Georgia officials are expected to be targets of her investigation.