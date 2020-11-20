Georgia to certify Biden's win today, officials say

Raffensberger has balked at efforts by Trump and his GOP allies to undermine the vote-counting process in the state, and has vigorously defended the integrity of the presidential race in Georgia.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, has until 5 p.m. ET Saturday to sign the paperwork that officially grants Georgia's 16 electors to Biden, according to state law. Kemp has been relatively quiet during the post-election audit, and CNN has asked his office if he plans to sign the paperwork without incident.

Kemp did release a statement before the audit urging Raffensberger to "take a serious look at any and all voting irregularity allegations that have been made." Trump and his campaign have raised baseless allegations of massive irregularities and fraud in Georgia.