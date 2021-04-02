Georgia state lawmaker Park Cannon says she was 'afraid' during arrest protesting voting bill

Cannon told CNN that during her arrest she was "hopeful that people would see that I was being nonviolent."

Cannon said as the House Democratic caucus secretary, "it has always been my job to take minutes and to be present to witness bill signings."

"When we learned late in the hour, all of a sudden that this bill, SB 202, was being passed, it was important to be there to witness it and to get the information out, just like I always would," she said.

Cannon faces two felony charges: felony obstruction and preventing or disrupting general assembly session, according to an arrest affidavit viewed by CNN.

Cannon's attorney, Gerald Griggs, told CNN that Cannon's arrest was unlawful under the Georgia State Constitution. He said they "plan to litigate to the fullest extent of the law," but hopes the district attorney will review the evidence and dismiss the case.

The affidavit states that Cannon was charged with disrupting General Assembly session because she "knowingly and intentionally did by knocking the governor's door during session of singing [sic] a bill."