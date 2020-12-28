Georgia senator fighting for reelection personally lobbied Trump to sign spending bill

Perdue's lobbying efforts were first reported by Bloomberg.

Perdue and his fellow Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, both of whom are fighting to hold their seats in the state's January 5 runoff, had both voted, and lobbied, for the bill. Perdue had advertisements running the day after the bill's passage boasting that he had delivered Covid relief to Georgians.

Trump, however, complicated the GOP victory lap on the bill when he revealed a long list of problems he had with the legislation, including his desire to have the direct payments increased from $600 to $2,000.

Trump ultimately signed the legislation late Sunday night but said he still wants the payments increased to $2,000. While Perdue and Loeffler lauded Trump's "leadership" in signing the bill, they refused to weigh in on whether they support increasing the direct payments, something they will likely have to vote on after the House passed a measure on Monday increasing the amount to $2,000.