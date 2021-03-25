Georgia Republicans speed sweeping elections bill restricting voting access into law

The Georgia bill underwent major change in recent days -- growing from a narrow, two-page bill into a sweeping omnibus package to the brink of becoming law in a little over week. Voting rights activists in the state held rallies and threatened corporate boycotts in an unsuccessful attempt to disrupt its progress through the General Assembly.

"They have rammed this through as quickly as possible," said Jonathan Diaz, a top lawyer with the Campaign Legal Center in Washington. "I suspect because they know many of the provisions in this bill are not very popular."

Voting rights advocates say they are alarmed by measures that will allow any Georgian to lodge an unlimited number of challenges to voter registrations and eligibility, saying it could target voters of color. And Democrats in the Georgia Senate on Thursday lambasted measures that boot the secretary of state as chairman of the state elections board and allow lawmakers to install his replacement, giving lawmakers three of five appointments.

Another provision shortens the runoff cycle from the current nine weeks to just four weeks.

During Thursday's floor debate, Republican state Rep. Barry Fleming argued the bill would provide "more accountability" to the election process in the state.