Georgia Republicans reassign GOP lawmakers who supported Trump's election fraud claims

"It didn't bother me, other than it was an effort to try and just embarrass us and that really bothers me," Jones said Thursday. "It was really unnecessary and pretty petty."

He noted that this is the first time since his freshman year in office in 2013 that he has not held a chairmanship. Jones also said he and the other two senators weren't looking to overturn the election results but wanted a deeper investigation into potential issues in the state's voting process.

"We weren't trying to overturn an election," he told CNN. "You have to have evidence to overturn an election but in order to have evidence you've got to investigate things."

He added that his goal was to "call out" Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, who has consistently rejected Trump's claims of voter fraud.

Brass and Beach did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment.

Republicans hold a majority in the Georgia Senate, with more than 30 seats out of the 56 total in the chamber.