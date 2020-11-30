Georgia Republican officials reject Trump's calls to overturn election results

Election officials, however, have said it is physically impossible to do an "audit of signatures" from mail-in ballots. Trump and Kemp have previously demanded an "audit of signatures" from mail-in ballots, but election officials have repeatedly said it is literally impossible at this stage in the process. Election officials already verified voters' signatures twice, and then the ballots were permanently separated from the envelopes.

Also on Monday, Raffensperger insisted during a press conference that "the truth matters" and pushed back against the "massive" spigot of election disinformation being spread by Trump and Republican allies.

"There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half-truths, misinformation, and frankly, they are misleading the President as well, apparently," he said.

He also said that a post-election audit, along with the ongoing recount, prove that the election was fair.

"Once this recount is complete, everyone in Georgia will be able to have even more confidence in the results of our elections," he said, adding that the recount is on track to finish by a Wednesday night deadline.