Georgia removes 100,000 names from voter registration rolls

Raffensperger and his family have also received death threats since the election.

The effort to remove 101,789 names from Georgia's voter files marks the first time the state has conducted a "major cleaning" since 2019, but Georgia regularly removes the voter files of convicted felons and the dead on a monthly basis, according to the statement.

"The 101,789 obsolete voter files that will be removed include 67,286 voter files associated with a National Change of Address form submitted to the U.S. Postal Service; 34,227 voter files that had election mail returned to sender; and 276 that had no-contact with elections officials for at least five years," the statement says. "In each of these cases, the individual had no contact with Georgia's elections officials in any way - either directly or through the Department of Driver Services - for two general elections."

The full list of "obsolete and outdated" names that are being removed was published publicly with the statement.