Georgia GOP lieutenant governor says Trump call with secretary of state 'inappropriate'

"I'm certainly glad to have him on the other end of that call, to stand true and to follow the letter of the law," he said. "I was proud to hear his voice, I was proud to hear his answers, although they weren't what the President wanted to hear or anybody else on that side of the call wanted to hear."

Duncan, however, demurred when asked if he believes the call should be referred to the state attorney general for investigation, saying he will "let the attorneys figure that out."

The lieutenant governor also suggested that the controversy, surfacing days before the Georgia Senate runoff races that will determine the balance of power in the chamber, was a "misuse of energy" in keeping Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their seats.

"I've continued to encourage everybody, including the President, to stay focused on tomorrow. That phone call did absolutely nothing to help, you know, drive turnout for Republicans here in Georgia, for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue," he said. "I was disappointed and quite honestly, I can't imagine anyone on that staff encouraging that call or not giving him the advice to hang up and move on to the next subject."

