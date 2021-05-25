Georgia GOP governor bans Covid-19 passports in state government

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Tuesday prohibiting state agencies, state service providers and state properties from requiring Covid-19 vaccine passports, the governor's office said.

Under the "Prohibition of Covid-19 Vaccine Passports" executive order, a vaccine passport will not be required for entry into the state of Georgia. The order also says that state employers should not have different rules for employees based on vaccination status unless rules are implemented using an honor-code system.

Kemp's announcement marks the most recent of a slew of restrictions on Covid-19 passports codified by Republican governors as growing vaccine levels have facilitated a return to normal.

"While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional - not state government," Kemp, a Republican, said in a statement.