Georgia election official shoots down Trump's election conspiracy theories

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry. And there's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you've recalculated," Trump said in one part of the call. Raffensperger responded, "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong."

Sterling said Monday that the President's baseless voter fraud claims are "all easily, provably false" and lamented the way his election conspiracy theories could undermine Georgia residents' faith in the state's election system ahead of Tuesday's critical Senate runoff.

"If you're a Georgia voter, if you want your values reflected by your election officials, I strongly beg and encourage you, go vote tomorrow. Do not let anybody discourage you. Do not self-suppress your own vote. Do not make a self-fulfilling prophecy out of doing this. Don't let anybody steal your vote that way," Sterling said.

"And that's what's happening. If you self-suppress, you are taking away your important voice from this election."