Georgia election official shoots down Trump's election conspiracy theories

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry. And there's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um, that you've recalculated," Trump said in one part of the call. Raffensperger responded, "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong."

In another part, Trump said: "So look, all I want to do is this, I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

Sterling said Monday that the President's voter fraud claims are "all easily, provably false" as he ran through some of the conspiracy theories that Trump floated on his call with Raffensperger.

Addressing Trump's claim that ballots had been shredded, Sterling said flatly: "There is no shredding of ballots going on. That's not real. It's not happening."

Turning to Trump's questions out Dominion voting machines being nefariously removed, Sterling asserted: "No one is changing parts or pieces out of Dominion voting machines. I don't even know what that means."

"It's not a real thing. That's not happening," he said.