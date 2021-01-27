Georgia election official says he hates 'being right' about Trump's capacity to incite violence with fraud claims

"We have to get back to a place where we can have disagreements but the other side is not going to set you on fire," he continued. "That's true for Republicans on the far right and Democrats on the far left that believe the other side is essentially evil."

For weeks, Trump had made a series of unfounded claims of election fraud in Georgia, for which there is no evidence. Republican officials rebuffed Trump's calls to overturn the state's election results more than a week after they had certified Joe Biden as the winner. Biden ultimately won the state with more than 12,000 votes.

Sterling had grown visibly emotional during his December news conference as he described an incident in which a video of a Dominion Voting Machines contractor in Gwinnett County was spread online with claims of vote manipulation. After the video circulated, the man was accused of treason and found a noose outside his house. The man's family members received death threats, Sterling said.

But Trump continued to peddle his fraud conspiracy theories, culminating in his January 6 rally speech that preceded the US Capitol riot, which left five dead, including an officer with the US Capitol Police.