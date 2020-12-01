Georgia election official pleads with Trump and Republicans to 'stop inciting acts of violence'

Sterling said he has had police protection at his home, and that Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife has received "sexualized threats." Threats against Raffensperger were said to be bolstered after Trump called Raffensperger an "enemy of the people."

The elections official said he supports Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are running in Georgia's runoff election in January, but added that "they need to step up on this particular thing."

"This is the backbone of democracy, and all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this," Sterling said.

He added, "Death threats, physical threats, intimidation. It's too much. It's not right. They've lost the moral high ground to claim that it is."

In response to Sterling's remarks, Perdue campaign communications director John Burke said that the senator denounced violence in general while maintaining that there were unspecified problems with the state's election methodology. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud in the state.