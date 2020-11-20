Georgia certifies Biden's win after statewide audit

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, formalizing the razor-thin presidential results after a statewide audit confirmed that Biden got more votes than President Donald Trump.

"Numbers don't lie," Raffensperger said during a news conference earlier Friday. "As Secretary of State, I believe that the numbers that we are presented today are correct."

The certification is a major blow to Trump's longshot efforts to overturn the outcome of the election. Certifying election results is typically a formality, but the arcane process has become the latest battleground in Trump's longshot attempt to cling to power. His campaign is trying to block or delay certification in key states in hopes of overturning Biden's victory through the Electoral College.

The scheme essentially becomes impossible if key states certify their presidential results before December 8, which is known as a "safe harbor" deadline under federal law. Now that Georgia has certified its results, the state has met the deadline and Congress is required to respect these results.