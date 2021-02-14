George Washington's message for Donald Trump

In 2012, the Rogens founded HFC, a nonprofit which stands for Hilarity for Charity, to help fill the gap in care, and are advocating legislation to expand paid family and medical leave.

Too much salmon

In Bill Burton's household, March 13, 2020 was "the last day the kids had school, the day of our last in-person meetings and the last day I wore dress shoes." That means they marked their "1,000th meal in captivity" with Wednesday's breakfast. As with many families, cooking at home has become a constant.

"Who knows how many thousands of eggs, pounds of ground turkey and boxes of wheat rotini we've gone through...but the upside is that we learn more about each other every single day. For example, about 40 weeks in, after baking salmon on a weekly rotation, I learned my wife does not, in fact, like salmon," wrote Burton, former deputy White House press secretary and special assistant to President Barack Obama. The other upside was having "a loving family to share this isolation with."

Still Burton says he does "miss those spontaneous moments of connection that only happen when we're out in the world, trying hard, living fully, and leaning on each other in ways big and small."