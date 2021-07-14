George W. Bush says consequences of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan will be 'unbelievably bad'

Former President George W. Bush on Wednesday called the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a mistake and predicted that the consequences, especially for Afghan women and girls, will be "unbelievably bad."

"You know, I think it is," Bush told German news outlet Deutsche Welle when asked if the withdrawal is a mistake. "I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad."

The 43rd President launched the war in Afghanistan -- America's longest war -- when he sent US troops to Afghanistan following the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Bush's comments are especially notable as he has typically been reluctant to criticize his successors' decision-making, and they come at a time of Taliban advancements in the country and fears of a wider security breakdown.

Bush voiced particular concern for what could happen to women and girls in Afghanistan when the US troops withdraw.

"I am afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm," Bush said. "They are scared," he added.

Bush also pointed to the dangers faced by Afghan interpreters worked alongside the US and NATO troops in the country as