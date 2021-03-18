George W. Bush on US Capitol insurrection: 'I'm still disturbed when I think about it'

"I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement," he said. "The violent assault on the Capitol -- and disruption of a constitutionally mandated meeting of Congress -- was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes."

The Justice Department has now charged more than 65 people for assaulting law enforcement but is still seeking information to identify others involved in assaults during the insurrection, according to a news release on Thursday.

The assault cases are some of the most serious among more than 300 people arrested on charges stemming from the Capitol riot, which left five people dead, including a US Capitol Police officer, and injured more than 100 law enforcement officials.

Asked directly during the interview whether the election was stolen, Bush replied: "No."