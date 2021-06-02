George P. Bush launches run for Texas attorney general

While the Bush family and Trump have clashed over the years -- most notably when Trump and Jeb Bush battled it out in the 2016 presidential primary -- George P. Bush has supported the former President. He voted for Trump in the 2016 race against Hillary Clinton and supported him again in 2020.

"I like them both very much," Trump said in a statement last week to CNN. "I'll be making my endorsement and recommendation to the great people of Texas in the not-so-distant future."

Speaking to reporters after his speech Wednesday night, Bush said he has asked Trump for his endorsement and "would love to have his support."

Asked by CNN about the attacks Trump has made on his family, Bush conceded that "politics is a contact sport."

"We're at a stage in our state where, you know, we can't let a mean tweet get in the way of doing the right thing," he said.

Bush had made the phrase "honor and integrity" a theme of his announcement speech, echoing a refrain often used by his uncle. Asked if he thinks that message will work in his campaign, he said: "Absolutely, I can take all the tips I can get, whether it's W or Trump."