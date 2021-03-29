George Floyd's supporters kneel for 8 minutes, 46 seconds ahead of Derek Chauvin trial

He said the attorneys will likely say Floyd had drugs in his system but that Floyd was "living, breathing, walking and talking" before Chauvin knelt on his neck.

"For all those people that will continue to say that this is a such a difficult trial, that this is such a hard trial, well we rebuke that," Crump said. "Because we know if George Floyd was a White American citizen and he suffered this painful painful tortuous death with a police officer kneeling on his neck, nobody, nobody will be saying this is a hard case."

Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams also spoke during the press conference about the impact his death has had on their family.

"You know we can't get George Floyd back, but we what we can do is make sure that no family feels this pain and suffering that we feel," Williams said.

"His daughter won't have a father in her life. His brothers won't have a big brother to protect them the way that he did. Somebody needs to be held accountable and we're going to demand that."