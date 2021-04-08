George Floyd's preexisting conditions and drug use had no impact on his death, doctor says

The doctor highlighted several still images from the police body-cam footage that showed Floyd pressing his knuckles against the squad car's tire, pressing his knuckles against the ground, lifting his right shoulder and even digging his face into the street. These images indicated that Floyd was using every possible way to try to lift up his chest and breathe, Tobin said.

"It's a very poor way of breathing. But it's what you have to do when everything else is failing," he said.

Prosecutors also played disturbing slow-motion video of what Tobin said was Floyd's final moment alive, as his eyes flickered and then closed.

"You can see his eyes, he's conscious, and then you see that he isn't. That's the moment the life goes out of his body," Tobin said.

With the demeanor of a kindly old professor, Tobin -- who wrote the textbook on mechanical ventilation -- spoke directly to the jury and encouraged them to feel parts of their own neck and chest as he described how breathing works. Almost all of the jurors did as the doctor asked and closely engaged with the testimony, according to a pool report from inside the courtroom.