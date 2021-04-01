George Floyd's girlfriend tells Derek Chauvin trial that they struggled with opioid addiction

Floyd friend says he will plead 5th

A man who was sitting in a car with Floyd when police approached and removed them from the vehicle says he will not testify in the trial.

Morries Hall will invoke the Fifth Amendment and not testify if he is called to the stand, according to a filing submitted by his public defender Adrienne Cousins. Hall is listed on the prosecutors' prospective witness list and is now asking the court to reject his subpoena since he will not testify.

On Wednesday, jurors watched video of Floyd, Hall and another passenger being removed by police from the Mercedes SUV they were sitting in across the street from Cup Foods.

A witness who worked at Cup Foods described Floyd and Hall each trying to use a $20 bill he identified as fake.

Hall fled Minnesota shortly after Floyd died, according to his August 2020 statement to investigators cited in court documents. He was eventually arrested in Texas on outstanding felony warrants issued by Minnesota prior to Floyd's death, including one for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hall is also accused of trying to get rid of evidence the day Floyd died.