George Floyd's family members remember the man and what he stood for

"From my perspective, when we lost him, it was a very personal thing for us initially and we had no idea the kind of impact it would have," Tate told CNN's Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto.

But, she said, "It was almost immediately seeing the fact that people were able to have conversations across diverse lines, people were able to talk about things that we never had a conversation about before."

Tate said that while she had wanted to see the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed by Tuesday, the family would rather wait until Congress can pass a substantive bill.

The bill includes provisions to set up a national registry of police misconduct, a ban on racial and religious profiling by law enforcement and an overhaul of qualified immunity for police officers.

L. Chris Stewart, co-lead counsel for the Floyd family, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday that he believes the bill will be passed.

"I know everyone is fighting about qualified immunity, but we also have to make sure we care about the provisions that stop Black people from being killed in this bill before fighting over how to sue a cop," Stewart said, adding that both Democrats and Republicans know the bill has to become law.