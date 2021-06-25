George Floyd's daughter, other family members speak at Chauvin's sentencing

Terrence Floyd, brother

"On behalf of me and my family, we seek the maximum penalty," he said, his voice shaking with emotion. "We don't want to see no more slaps on the wrist. We've been through that already ... no, no, no, no."

He said if a Black man had killed a White man, there would have been little doubt about the outcome of the trial.

"If it was us, if the roles was reversed, there wouldn't be no case," he said. "It would have been open and shut. We'd have been under the jail for murdering somebody. So, we ask for that same penalty for Derek Chauvin."

Brandon Williams, nephew

George Floyd's nephew, Brandon Williams, called his uncle's death "truly unimaginable."

"Not only did he kill George, but he also displayed a total lack of consideration for human life as he did so. You saw it. I saw it. And millions of people across the country and the globe witnessed the act of hate," Williams said. "The sudden murder of George has forever traumatized us. You may see us cry, but the full extent of our pain and trauma will never be seen with the naked eye."

Williams added: "The heartbreak and hurt goes far beyond any number of tears we could ever cry. Words simply cannot express the pain, anguish, and suffering that our family and friends have endured since George's murder. It has been truly unimaginable."