George Floyd's brother says he was a big mama's boy during Derek Chauvin's trial

Pausing every so often to wipe away tears, Philonise Floyd testified Monday at Derek Chauvin's trial that his elder brother George Floyd was a mama's boy and a loving person when they were growing up in Houston.

"He was so much of a leader to us in the household, he would always make sure we had our clothes for school, make sure we would get to school on time," Philonise Floyd said. "He just was like a person that everybody loved around the community. He just knew how to make people feel better."

During his testimony, prosecutors showed several smiling photos of George Floyd with his mother, his basketball teammates and his young daughter. Philonise Floyd described his brother as an athlete and dedicated student of both basketball and football.

Growing up and into adulthood, George Floyd was also a big mama's boy, Philonise Floyd said.

"It was so unique how they were with each other. He would lay up onto her in the fetus position like he was still in the womb," he said. "Being around him, he showed us how to treat our mom and how to respect our mom. He just -- he loved her so dearly."