George Floyd's brother says he was a big mama's boy at Derek Chauvin's trial as prosecution nears its end

"He was so much of a leader to us in the household, he would always make sure we had our clothes for school, make sure we would get to school on time," Philonise Floyd said. "He just was like a person that everybody loved around the community. He just knew how to make people feel better."

Their mother died in May 2018, and George Floyd was in pain during the funeral, he said. That was the last time they saw each other alive and in person.

Chauvin's actions were unreasonable and excessive, expert says

Seth Stoughton, a use-of-force expert, former police officer and associate professor of law at University of South Carolina, said Chauvin's actions represented deadly force and were unreasonable.

"Both the knee across Mr. Floyd's neck and prone restraint were unreasonable, excessive and contrary to acceptable police practices," Stoughton said.

"No reasonable officer would have believed that was an appropriate or acceptable use of force," he added.