George Floyd's brother bonds with Emmett Till's cousin over brutal, public deaths decades apart

Watts agreed. "There's hatred in our DNA in America," she said. "There's violence against Black and brown bodies that needs to stop."

For Floyd, that violence extends to the people who watched, unable to help as his brother breathed his last breath, and who must live with that and had to testify about it. The 9-year-old girl who went with her teen cousin to get snacks. That teenager who then filmed the fatal encounter, and sobbed as she told the court how she saw her brother and her father in Floyd. The older man, born into the Civil Rights era, who begged Floyd to comply with officers and broke down as he remembered what came next.

Philonise Floyd hesitated as he remembered his own pain watching the trial. It was Watts' turn to comfort him.

He said he believes there should be a guilty verdict.

"Everybody had the opportunity to see a motion cinema picture of a man being tortured to death as his life was extinguished for all the world to see. It was -- it was violent. It was barbaric," he said.

"The video is enough," he said. "If we can't get justice for that, as a Black man in America, what can we get justice for?"