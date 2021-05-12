George Conway says GOP lawmakers 'trying to memory hole' Capitol insurrection

Cheney did not back down in a speech before the vote, calling out Trump and other Republicans who aided his efforts to overturn his loss and charging that she would lead "the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles."

When Cheney criticized Trump in her remarks, she was booed by some of her colleagues, according to a House member in the room. That loyalty to the former President was also on display during a House Oversight Committee hearing about the insurrection later Wednesday, where Republican lawmakers attempted to deny even basic facts about the attack.

"It's just a complete and utter disgrace. These people all know better," Conway said.

"They lived through this. And they saw the violence up close. They were the ones who had to hide in the basement of the Capitol building out of fear of being assaulted. And for them to pretend that it didn't happen and that these people who were breaking and entering and assaulting police officers were simply acting like normal tourists on a walk on the Mall is just too much to bear."